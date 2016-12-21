All Suspects in Attack on Woman in Be...

All Suspects in Attack on Woman in Berlin Metro Are Bulgarian

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Sofia News Agency

The four people seen on CCTV footage during a barbaric attack on a woman in the Berlin metro are Bulgarian nationals , German prosecutors say. Earlier reports had only suggested the attacker himself comes from Bulgaria.

