ADM expands sweetener manufacturing in Europe: 'End of the sugar regime'

Global ingredient producer ADM is pushing harder into the European starch and sweetener market, announcing the acquisition of major production facilities in Turkey and Bulgaria on Monday in the wake of changing EU sugar laws. The Chicago based manufacturer added ownership of two corn wet mills in Adana, Turkey and Razgrad, Bulgaria to its 280 plants worldwide.

