Brunei Sultan to make state visit to ...

Brunei Sultan to make state visit to Singapore

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will make a two-day state visit to Singapore from Wednesday , Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The Sultan is making the visit at the invitation of Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08) Aug '16 KOJAK3 5,553
News Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10) Apr '16 Puteri Kelip-kelip 66
News Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Christian 10
News Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13) Nov '15 ibu dita jambi 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10) Feb '15 morie 842
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC