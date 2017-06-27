Brunei's royral family celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival

The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah attends the celebration of the annual Muslim festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, June 26, 2017. The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and members of the royal family celebrated the annual Muslim festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri with foreign delegates on Monday.

