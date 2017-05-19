What China's snub of Singapore means
BEIJING: China's decision not to invite Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to last weekend's Belt and Road Forum highlights the still-strained ties between the two countries, observers say, though officials in the Lion City have tried to shrug off talk of any diplomatic rift. Of the 10 Association of South-East Asian Nations members, only three countries were not represented by their heads of government at the high-level summit in Beijing: Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.
