China-Brunei exhibition to enhance bilateral investment, trade cooperation

5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The China- ASEAN Expo Brunei Exhibition 2017 took place at Brunei International Defence Exhibition and Conference Centre here on Thursday. Exploring the opportunity for cooperation and investment with Brunei's local businesses, some 130 Chinese businessmen representing about 70 major companies participate in the CAEXPO Brunei Exhibition 2017.

