Bahrain king visits Brunei to advance bilateral ties

Wednesday

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa arrived in Brunei on Wednesday for a state visit to the country. The king, touching down in Brunei after concluding a four-day visit to Malaysia, was welcomed by Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, and high-ranking government officials at the Brunei International Airport.

Chicago, IL

