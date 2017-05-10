ASEAN welcomes progress on framework for South China Sea code of conduct
President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte issued a Chairman's statement on Sunday, one day after the 30th ASEAN Summit closed. The Association of South East Asian Nations dropped references to "land reclamation and militarization" from its chairman's statement this year at the end of its summit in the Philippine capital, Manila .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08)
|Aug '16
|KOJAK3
|5,553
|Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|Puteri Kelip-kelip
|66
|Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Christian
|10
|Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13)
|Nov '15
|ibu dita jambi
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10)
|Feb '15
|morie
|842
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC