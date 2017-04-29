Southeast Asian leaders wrestle over ...

Southeast Asian leaders wrestle over Chinese expansionism at summit

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Japan Times

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced pushback on Saturday at a regional summit in his efforts to weaken Southeast Asian resistance to Chinese expansionism in the contested South China Sea, diplomats said. Duterte was to release a chairman's statement at the end of the one-day Association of Southeast Asian leaders meeting, which ignored an international tribunal's ruling against China's sweeping claims to the strategically vital waterway.

Chicago, IL

