Southeast Asian leaders wrestle over Chinese expansionism at summit
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced pushback on Saturday at a regional summit in his efforts to weaken Southeast Asian resistance to Chinese expansionism in the contested South China Sea, diplomats said. Duterte was to release a chairman's statement at the end of the one-day Association of Southeast Asian leaders meeting, which ignored an international tribunal's ruling against China's sweeping claims to the strategically vital waterway.
