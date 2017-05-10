Philippines: Duterte says no point ra...

Philippines: Duterte says no point raising South China Sea row during summit

Thursday Apr 27

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says there's no need to raise the South China Sea dispute during the Asean summit. Source: Reuters/Pyay Kyaw Aung PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said it was pointless discussing Beijing's contentious activities in the South China Sea at this week's summit of Southeast Asian leaders, and no one dared to pressure China anyway.

