China Scores Tacit Victory at Southeast Asian Leaders' Meeting
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, from left to right, Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith join hands as they pose for a 'family photo' at Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit in Manila on April 29, 2017.
|khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08)
|Aug '16
|KOJAK3
|5,553
|Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|Puteri Kelip-kelip
|66
|Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Christian
|10
|Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13)
|Nov '15
|ibu dita jambi
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10)
|Feb '15
|morie
|842
