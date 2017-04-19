Brunei's sultan, Indonesian president to visit Philippines
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay state visits to the Philippines next week before the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. Marciano Paynor, ASEAN 2017 National Organizing Council director-general for Operations, said Bolkiah will pay a state visit to the Philippines on April 27 and Widodo will make a state visit to the Philippines on April 28. On April 29, he said, all the 10 leaders of the ASEAN nations will convene at the Philippine International Convention Center and a "retreat" session at the Coconut Palace, next to PICC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08)
|Aug '16
|KOJAK3
|5,553
|Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|Puteri Kelip-kelip
|66
|Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Christian
|10
|Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13)
|Nov '15
|ibu dita jambi
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10)
|Feb '15
|morie
|842
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC