Brunei's sultan, Indonesian president to visit Philippines

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Xinhuanet

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay state visits to the Philippines next week before the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. Marciano Paynor, ASEAN 2017 National Organizing Council director-general for Operations, said Bolkiah will pay a state visit to the Philippines on April 27 and Widodo will make a state visit to the Philippines on April 28. On April 29, he said, all the 10 leaders of the ASEAN nations will convene at the Philippine International Convention Center and a "retreat" session at the Coconut Palace, next to PICC.

