Brunei makes 1st big onshore oil discover in 37 years

Thursday Apr 13

Brunei has achieved a new success in oil exploration as it made its first significant onshore discovery in 37 years with its Layang-Layang Well in the Lumut area, Brunei's Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. The Layang-Layang oil and gas discovery is the first of its kind as it confirms a new geological concept called a Shale diapir trap which was interpreted from seismic data and Brunei field outcrop studies.

