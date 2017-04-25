ASEAN 2017 security ready

Monday Apr 24

Eight heads of government of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member-countries and Myanmar's Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is representing President Htin Kyaw, are due to arrive this week in Manila for the Philippines' hosting of the 30th ASEAN Summit 2017 at the Philippine International Convention Center . Aside from Suu Kyi, those who are confirmed to attend the ASEAN Summit are Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, and Laos President Bounnhang Vorachith.

