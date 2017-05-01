Agong Attends Royal Banquet At Istana Negara
KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 -- Sultan Muhammad V attended a Royal Banquet held in conjunction with his coronation as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara here tonight. Apart from the Malay rulers, the dinner was also attended by the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.
