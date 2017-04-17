Singapore police commissioner receive...

Singapore police commissioner receives Brunei state award

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Commissioner of the Singapore Police Force Hoong Wee Teck is the first in the force to be conferred the award. Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah conferring the Most Exalted Order of Paduka Keberanian Laila Terbilang on Commissioner Hoong Wee Teck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08) Aug '16 KOJAK3 5,553
News Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10) Apr '16 Puteri Kelip-kelip 66
News Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Christian 10
News Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13) Nov '15 ibu dita jambi 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10) Feb '15 morie 842
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC