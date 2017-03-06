Brunei's Sultan Vows To Build A Free Trade Zone
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 7 -- Brunei will build a free trade zone to facilitate open trade and attract more foreign direct investment, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said in a speech delivered at the opening of the 13th Legislative Council session, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The Sultan said that developing Brunei into an attractive destination for trade and investment is a prime priority for the government, according to a local media report on Tuesday.
