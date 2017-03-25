Brunei celebrates Earth Hour with lights out

Most parts of Brunei went dark on Saturday evening as thousands of Bruneians with glow sticks and candles joined people from 178 countries and territories in the global Earth Hour campaign. The world's largest grassroots movement founded by the World Wide Fund for Nature will see millions of participants around the globe switching off lights for one hour in an effort to shine a light on climate action and the role people can play in the global efforts to fight climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.