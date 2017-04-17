Asean youth and their heroes

Asean youth and their heroes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Nation

It was a rare opportunity to have a total of 150 university students from all 10 Asean members gather in one place and identify their national heroes. Two weeks ago, the programme called JENSYE did just that; it brought together these young people to this historic city to imbue in them the message of peace and nation building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08) Aug '16 KOJAK3 5,553
News Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10) Apr '16 Puteri Kelip-kelip 66
News Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Christian 10
News Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13) Nov '15 ibu dita jambi 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10) Feb '15 morie 842
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC