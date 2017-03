ASEAN Remains Big Priority In Japan's Foreign Policy

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 2 -- Japan affirmed that ASEAN remains a big priority in its foreign policy at the 32nd ASEAN-Japan Forum held in Banda Seri Begawan, Brunei, on March 1-2, Vietnam News Agency reported. The event was co-chaired by Brunei Deputy Foreign Minister Emaleen and Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.