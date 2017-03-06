Technical snag diverts AirAsia flight...

Technical snag diverts AirAsia flight to Kota Kinabalu in Sabah

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The Nation

An AirAsia flight en-route to Bandar Seri Begawan from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was diverted to the Kota Kinabalu International Airport in Sabah, Malaysia Friday afternoon due to technical difficulties. AirAsia Berhad in an emailed statement confirmed the incident on flight AK278 due to land at the Brunei International Airport around 4pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08) Aug '16 KOJAK3 5,553
News Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10) Apr '16 Puteri Kelip-kelip 66
News Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Christian 10
News Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13) Nov '15 ibu dita jambi 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10) Feb '15 morie 842
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC