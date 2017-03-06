President of India's message on National Day of Brunei Darussalam

New Delhi, Feb 22 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee has extended his greetings and felicitations to the Sultan and people of Brunei Darussalam on the eve of their National Day . In a message to Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah, the Indian President said, On behalf of the Government and the people of India and on my own behalf, it gives me immense pleasure to extend warm greetings to Your Majesty and the people of Brunei Darussalam on the auspicious occasion of your National Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.