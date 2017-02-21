Brunei Celebrates National Day In New York
By Manik Mehta NEW YORK, Feb 25 -- Brunei celebrated its 33rd National Day in New York on Thursday night at its Permanent Mission, with a reception hosted by Abdul Ghafar Ismail, Brunei's permanent representative to the United Nations, and his wife Aishah Husain. A number of ambassadors and senior diplomats of permanent missions to the UN including Datuk Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, the Malaysian permanent representative, attended the reception.
