Zahid Makes A One-day Official Visit To Brunei

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today made a one-day official visit to Brunei to boost friendly relations between the two countries which had been established for a long time. A statement from the Deputy Prime Minister's Office said during his first visit to the country, Ahmad Zahid will make a courtesy call on the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

