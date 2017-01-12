Thousands from all walks of life at A...

Thousands from all walks of life at Adenan's funeral

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Star Online

KUCHING: Thousands of people from all walks of life have converged at Masjid Jamek here to pay their respects to Tan Sri Adenan Satem. The coffin bearing his remains arrived at the mosque from his residence in Santubong at about 11am, accompanied by his widow Puan Sri Jamilah Anu and their five children.

Chicago, IL

