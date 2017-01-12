Nation lost a capable leader: - SPM
Kuching: The country has lost a capable leader following the death of Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. He said for the people of Sarawak, the loss would be very strongly felt as Adenan was well-loved by Sarawakians.
