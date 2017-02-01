Brunei Has Third Highest Social Media...

Brunei Has Third Highest Social Media Penetration In World: Report

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan 28 -- Brunei has the third highest social media penetration in the world with 370,000 users, or 86 per cent of its total population, local media reported Saturday, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates topped the chart with 99 per cent social media use, said the report, citing latest statistics of the new Digital in 2017 Global Overview report from We Are Social and Hootsuite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08) Aug '16 KOJAK3 5,553
News Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10) Apr '16 Puteri Kelip-kelip 66
News Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Christian 10
News Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13) Nov '15 ibu dita jambi 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10) Feb '15 morie 842
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC