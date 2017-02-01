Brunei Has Third Highest Social Media Penetration In World: Report

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan 28 -- Brunei has the third highest social media penetration in the world with 370,000 users, or 86 per cent of its total population, local media reported Saturday, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates topped the chart with 99 per cent social media use, said the report, citing latest statistics of the new Digital in 2017 Global Overview report from We Are Social and Hootsuite.

