Brunei Expects Tourist Arrivals To Reach 450,000 By 2020
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan 14 -- Easing visa requirements for visitors from a number of countries will boost the inflow of tourists into Brunei, thus helping the country achieve the annual target of 450,000 visitor arrivals by air by 2020 from 218,000 in 2015, China's Xinhua news agency reported Haji Ali, Brunei's minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as saying. "The ease of visa requirements will help ease travel to Brunei Darussalam and increase the number of visitors to the country," the minister told local media recently on the sidelines of the launch of the new Bandar Seri Begawan and Kampong Ayer National Heritage Tour packages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08)
|Aug '16
|KOJAK3
|5,553
|Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|Puteri Kelip-kelip
|66
|Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Christian
|10
|Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13)
|Nov '15
|ibu dita jambi
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10)
|Feb '15
|morie
|842
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC