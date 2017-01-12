Brunei Expects Tourist Arrivals To Reach 450,000 By 2020

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan 14 -- Easing visa requirements for visitors from a number of countries will boost the inflow of tourists into Brunei, thus helping the country achieve the annual target of 450,000 visitor arrivals by air by 2020 from 218,000 in 2015, China's Xinhua news agency reported Haji Ali, Brunei's minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as saying. "The ease of visa requirements will help ease travel to Brunei Darussalam and increase the number of visitors to the country," the minister told local media recently on the sidelines of the launch of the new Bandar Seri Begawan and Kampong Ayer National Heritage Tour packages.

