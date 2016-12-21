Bank Of China Opens First Local Branc...

Bank Of China Opens First Local Branch In Brunei

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec 20 -- Bank of China opened its first branch in Brunei on Tuesday, marking a further important link between the Chinese and Bruneian economies, China's Xinhua news agency reported. With a history of over 100 years, the BOC is one of the most influential financial institutions in the world, with branches or representative offices located in 49 countries and regions globally after the opening of the Brunei branch.

