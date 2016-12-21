Salleh Arrives In Brunei To Attend 16th TELMIN
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Nov 24 -- Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak arrived in Brunei tonight to attend the 16th Asean Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministers Meeting that starts tomorrow. Salleh, accompanied by senior officials from his ministry, arrived at the Brunei International Airport at 12 midnight.
