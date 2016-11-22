Joint art exhibition opens to celebrate 25 years of Brunei-China relations
Thirty-nine pieces of art work by 13 artists from Brunei and China went on display at a joint exhibition on Tuesday afternoon at the Brunei Darussalam Maritime Museum. Organized by the Chinese Embassy here and Brunei's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the month-long exhibition marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between Brunei and China, while at the same time promoting art exchanges and friendship between both countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08)
|Aug '16
|KOJAK3
|5,553
|Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|Puteri Kelip-kelip
|66
|Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Christian
|10
|Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13)
|Nov '15
|ibu dita jambi
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10)
|Feb '15
|morie
|842
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC