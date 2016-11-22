Joint art exhibition opens to celebrate 25 years of Brunei-China relations

Thirty-nine pieces of art work by 13 artists from Brunei and China went on display at a joint exhibition on Tuesday afternoon at the Brunei Darussalam Maritime Museum. Organized by the Chinese Embassy here and Brunei's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the month-long exhibition marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between Brunei and China, while at the same time promoting art exchanges and friendship between both countries.

