Joint art exhibition opens to celebra...

Joint art exhibition opens to celebrate 25 years of Brunei-China relations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 22 Read more: Xinhuanet

Thirty-nine pieces of art work by 13 artists from Brunei and China went on display at a joint exhibition on Tuesday afternoon at the Brunei Darussalam Maritime Museum. Organized by the Chinese Embassy here and Brunei's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the month-long exhibition marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between Brunei and China, while at the same time promoting art exchanges and friendship between both countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
khas untuk ahli kelab taqwa sahaja (May '08) Aug '16 KOJAK3 5,553
News Brunei's sultan divorces Malaysian wife of 5 years (Jun '10) Apr '16 Puteri Kelip-kelip 66
News Brunei bans Christmas celebrations in public, i... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Christian 10
News Another Royal Greasebag Speaks Out for Peaceful... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Jakarta Pressing Burma on Rohingya Legal Rights (Jul '13) Nov '15 ibu dita jambi 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
nak cari mak datin gersang (Sep '10) Feb '15 morie 842
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC