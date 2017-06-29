The British Virgin Islands is trying ...

The British Virgin Islands is trying to prove its not a tax haven - campaigners aren't buying it

Transparency and tax campaigners are clashing with officials from the British Virgin Islands over a new report claiming the Caribbean islands are not a tax haven . The report, written by Capital Economics and commissioned by BVI Finance, which promotes the country's financial sector, said the islands are strong contributors to the global economy and help facilitate international trade and investment.

