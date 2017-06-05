Short-seller FG Alpha reiterates case against Fullshare, citing recent filings

Short-seller Daniel David's FG Alpha Management has a bearish position in Hong Kong-listed Fullshare, citing a recent filing in the British Virgin Islands regarding two property projects Mainland property developer Fullshare Holdings continues to draw flak from a prominent short-seller after FG Alpha Management reiterated on Thursday its view that the company failed to make an important disclosure on a questionable transaction, citing a recent filing in the British Virgin Islands.

