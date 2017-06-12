Newport to host replicas of Columbus ships Pinta and Nina
The replicas of the Pinta and the Nina will arrive in the city Thursday and be open to the public starting Friday. They will be docked at Fort Adams State Park until June 26. The ships, owned by the Columbus Foundation, based in the British Virgin Islands, serve as a sailing museum to educate the public about the kind of Portuguese ship called the caravel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC