Newport to host replicas of Columbus ships Pinta and Nina

The replicas of the Pinta and the Nina will arrive in the city Thursday and be open to the public starting Friday. They will be docked at Fort Adams State Park until June 26. The ships, owned by the Columbus Foundation, based in the British Virgin Islands, serve as a sailing museum to educate the public about the kind of Portuguese ship called the caravel.

Chicago, IL

