MarineMax Vacations Tortola names Clarence Malone director of operations

MarineMax Vacations announced that Clarence Malone has been appointed to the position of director of operations of the company's charter base in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. "We are excited to have Clarence join our MarineMax Vacations team in the British Virgin Islands where he will oversee all aspects of charter operations at our Tortola base," said Raul Bermudez, vice president of MarineMax Vacations.

