Madoff Trustee Fetches $370 Million After Two Offshore Funds Settle 17 minutes ago

Two groups of offshore funds that invested in Bernard Madoff's fraudulent securities firm agreed to pay a combined $370 million to resolve lawsuits by the court-appointed trustee raising cash for victims. Lagoon Investment Ltd. and related funds will hand over about $240 million while Thema Fund Ltd. and its affiliates will pay about $130 million, trustee Irving Picard said in a Lagoon, which is based in the British Virgin Islands, and Thema, with headquarters in Bermuda, were among many feeder funds that directed cash to Madoff's New York-based investment-advisory business, often without their customers' knowledge.

