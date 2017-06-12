Jamaican woman in BVI chopped to death by husband
A Jamaican woman has been chopped to death in the British Virgin Islands and her husband, a native of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in police custody. BVI News quoted the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force as saying that the incident took place yesterday evening at the couple's home in the Greenland area of East End on the island of Tortola.
