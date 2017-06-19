Inside The Banks - " Customers Owe $919M

Saturday Read more: WINN FM 98.9

A study funded by the government has found that banks operating in the British Virgin Islands are together owed hundreds of millions of dollars, and the persons owing are mainly customers in the territory. "BVI banks' assets include $919 million of outstanding loans to customers, of which 97 per cent were for domestic customers," said the report produced by British company Capital Economics.

Chicago, IL

