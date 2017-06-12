Income Tax Department accuses NDTV of...

Income Tax Department accuses NDTV of concealing income of Rs 1600 crore

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: DNA India

In response to the press conference organised by NDTV, the central government has made it clear that Income Tax department is looking into undisclosed income of Rs 1600 crore by Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and companies controlled and associated with NDTV group. Sources say that inquires in this regard were initiated by the tax authorities in 2011 when UPA 2 was in power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC