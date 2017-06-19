How the rich get richer thanks to tax havens such as Hong Kong
The Hong Kong office of the law firm Mossack Fonseca, which was embroiled in the Panama Papers scandal last year. Picture: AP When the Panama Papers rocketed to international prominence in 2016, the documents released revealed just how well utilised international tax havens were by the world's rich and shameless including many prominent Hong Kong people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC