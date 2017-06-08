Flex LNG Ltd changes ISIN code

Referring to the bulletin from Flex LNG Ltd's shareholder meeting, held on May 15, 2017, the company has decided to re-domicile from the British Virgin Islands to Bermuda. As from June 9, 2017, Flex LNG Ltd's shares will therefore be traded under a new ISIN code.

Chicago, IL

