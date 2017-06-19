First Panama seizure: Top Delhi jeweller's deposits

An estimated Rs 10.54 crore is still illegally parked outside India by the said persons, the ED press release stated. Fourteen months after the Panama Papers probe in April 2016, the first case of substantial seizures has been effected by the Enforcement Directorate which issued orders for freezing Rs 7-crore worth of movable assets of Delhi-based jeweller Ashwani Kumar Mehra and members of his family.

