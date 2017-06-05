First Belizean sworn in as CCJ judge
Justice Denys Arthur Barrow, a Belizean national, was on Thursday sworn in as Judge of the Trinidad and Tobago based Caribbean Court of Justice .Barrow, whose swearing in ceremony, in his home country of Belize,, is the first citizen of Belize to be appointed to the CCJ bench. He brings to the CCJ bench a forty-year legal career together with various stints of judicial appointments in judiciaries across the region and membership on a world-renowned tribunal dealing with international labour and human rights law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC