First Belizean sworn in as CCJ judge

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Justice Denys Arthur Barrow, a Belizean national, was on Thursday sworn in as Judge of the Trinidad and Tobago based Caribbean Court of Justice .Barrow, whose swearing in ceremony, in his home country of Belize,, is the first citizen of Belize to be appointed to the CCJ bench. He brings to the CCJ bench a forty-year legal career together with various stints of judicial appointments in judiciaries across the region and membership on a world-renowned tribunal dealing with international labour and human rights law.

Chicago, IL

