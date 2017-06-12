Financial Services Statistics Publish...

Financial Services Statistics Published for the First Quarter of 2017

The BVI Financial Services Commission has published the forty-sixth volume of its Quarterly Statistical Bulletin , providing important statistics, analysis and information on financial services in the British Virgin Islands in the first quarter of 2017 . In this period, 8695 new business companies were incorporated in the jurisdiction, compared to 7,780 companies registered in the fourth quarter of 2016 , and 9,456 new companies in the first quarter of the previous year.

