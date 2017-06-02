Ex-Sentula Director Approaches Netherlands Court in Fraud Case 23 minutes ago

Ex-Sentula Director Approaches Nether...

A former director of Sentula Mining Ltd. is approaching a court in the Netherlands over 383 million rand in civil damages awarded against him in South Africa. Sentula won a civil suit against Casper Scharrighuisen in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in November 2010, seeking 88 million rand for allegedly defrauding the company.

