Ex-Sentula Director Approaches Netherlands Court in Fraud Case 23 minutes ago
A former director of Sentula Mining Ltd. is approaching a court in the Netherlands over 383 million rand in civil damages awarded against him in South Africa. Sentula won a civil suit against Casper Scharrighuisen in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in November 2010, seeking 88 million rand for allegedly defrauding the company.
