Commonwealth election observers are concerned about the conduct of last week's general election
Official observers from Commonwealth countries have expressed concern about the conduct of the general election in constituencies such as Birmingham Ladywood . They said the secrecy of the vote was compromised in some polling stations because of overcrowding or people simply failing to obey the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC