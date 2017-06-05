Coast Guard rescues 4 sailors from bo...

Coast Guard rescues 4 sailors from boat off Mumbai coast after engine failure

Sunday Jun 4

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued four persons off the Mumbai coast after receiving a distress alert from a Oman-bound boat had drifted away due to engine failure. According to the Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre , it had received a distress alert on May 31 from the boat, 'Lady Thuraya', which is registered at British Virgin Islands and was sailing from Male to Salalah in Oman.

Chicago, IL

