Coast Guard rescues 4 sailors from boat off Mumbai coast after engine failure
The Indian Coast Guard has rescued four persons off the Mumbai coast after receiving a distress alert from a Oman-bound boat had drifted away due to engine failure. According to the Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre , it had received a distress alert on May 31 from the boat, 'Lady Thuraya', which is registered at British Virgin Islands and was sailing from Male to Salalah in Oman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|12
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|28
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC