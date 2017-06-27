BVI beneficial ownership search platf...

BVI beneficial ownership search platform goes live June 30

By Sheriece Smith ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The government of the British Virgin Islands has completed the legislative requirements that pave the way for implementation of the Beneficial Ownership Secure Search system . Developed following an exchange of notes with the UK in April 2016, BOSSs is an innovative technology-enabled searchable portal that marks a step change in the way beneficial ownership information on any BVI company is held, accessed and where appropriate shared with competent authorities in the BVI and the UK.

Chicago, IL

