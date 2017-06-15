Bison Capital Acquisition Plans $50 M...

Bison Capital Acquisition Plans $50 Million IPO for Week of June 19th

Bison Capital Acquisition is planning to raise $50 million in an initial public offering on the week of June 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Chicago, IL

