ACRON: Holding(s) in Company

Today, Acron has been notified of changes to the list of persons indirectly exercising voting rights attached to the Company shares. Subero Associates Inc. , which controlled 87.65% of shares in Acron via its 100% subsidiary Terasta Enterprises Limited , reported that due to the liquidation procedure it lost the right to exercise voting rights attached to shares in Terasta Enterprises Limited.

