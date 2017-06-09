ACRON: Holding(s) in Company

ACRON: Holding(s) in Company

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Today, Acron has been notified of changes to the list of persons indirectly exercising voting rights attached to the Company shares. Subero Associates Inc. , which controlled 87.65% of shares in Acron via its 100% subsidiary Terasta Enterprises Limited , reported that due to the liquidation procedure it lost the right to exercise voting rights attached to shares in Terasta Enterprises Limited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb '17 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC